SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
On the evening of Friday, Feb. 17, the Carrollton Center for the Arts will present “David Pippin’s Latin Experience,” where David and his jazz band Martini Caliente will offer a flamenco and Latin-inspired infusion of pop, rock and jazz music. The musicians will be paying homage to the irresistible rhythms and romance of Latin music.
Joining Pippin on stage will be flamenco artist Julie Moon. She will create dances of power and beauty, accompanied by Pippin’s music and using elements of traditional flamenco.
For readers unfamiliar with flamenco dance, online magazine travel magazine Andalucia.com describes, “It is often a profound and moving experience, the amount of emotion and passion displayed by these ardent flamenco artistes... The exciting rhythms that are woven around the song by the snapping palms (hand clapping) and the machine gun type rattle of the feet…The sheer force and power in the dance when the performer unleashes a brutal and instinctive routine, maintaining a pervading sense of grace and dignity throughout. It is a most wonderful and passionate experience.”
Bringing that wonderful experience to the Carrollton Center for the Arts is artist Julie Moon. She has performed and taught flamenco around the country and is the creator of the Flamenco Dance Production Company Berdolé. The company presents live flamenco experiences with performances focusing on the traditional elements of flamenco, guitar, song, dance and rhythmic hand clapping. Their live concerts feature some of the top professionals in flamenco in Spain and the United States of America as well as most of the local artists in Atlanta.
We interviewed Julie Moon and she shared the story of her art with us. “My parents lived in Spain before I was born, and their experiences were always part of my life growing up. My mother taught dance and my father was a professor of business communication. Because dance is rooted in non-verbal communication, flamenco made perfect sense to me… it spoke to me on many levels.
I have danced all of my life. I studied the basics, tap, ballet, jazz, modern, as a child and teen. After advancing in my forte, tap, I wanted to do something different. I dabbled in the footwork of son jarocho and then found flamenco, which captured my attention because of the rhythms and the coordination of the upper body and lower body.
My first flamenco teacher was Teresa Romero Torkanowsky. She was very mysterious. That inspired me to go back to know more and more — about her and the dance. Later, I learned that she was a really big deal in flamenco history.
David Pippin himself is a flamenco music fan. “I’ve always gravitated towards Spanish guitar music. That’s one of the original heartfelt styles of music. American Blues was and is the music of the people. To me, flamenco is the same kind of thing. Like the Spanish Blues. What really draws me is the percussive way they play their guitars. That’s why I’m looking forward to performing with Julie Moon. The percussion of her steps combined with our music? It’s going to be a whole new musical experience.”
Pippin, a local musical icon renowned for his blistering fast electric guitar work and fiery-fingered Spanish guitar style has written and produced 10 albums of original songs, won the prestigious Atlanta Blues Challenges for two years in a row, and produced 13 Little Big Jam Musical Festivals.
Pippin describes the event, “It’s going to be romantic with wine served before the show and at intermission. In addition to Martini Caliente (Amy Lee on flute, Stuart Lee on Bass, Captain Jim Lussier on drums and Mimi Gentry on vocals), we’ll be joined by many guest artists the likes of Dr. Ben Geyer and Terry Lowry (a touring Steinway Artist). Guitarist John Paul Berry, Trumpeter and Band Director David Trumble, Vocalist Eva Rose, Jumpin’ Jonathan Dorsey on bass, and Kelley Warner on drums.”
As the Friday event approaches, Julie Moon says that she’s looking forward to performing in Carrollton. Throughout the years, she and her dance troupe have been ambassadors for flamenco and she’s looking forward to sharing that beauty and power with the people of West Georgia. “Music and dance are a great way to connect communities. The art forms reflect the triumphs and challenges — and everything in between — of communities. As cultural expressions, these artistic disciplines are also tied to identity. When we discover how songs or movements represents a community, then we begin to appreciate the histories of our human experience.”
