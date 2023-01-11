One of the first item of the new year on Tuesday night at the Villa Rica City Council meeting was the swearing in of Judge Keith Rollins as Municipal Judge.
Rollins who has been serving for a little over half of a year in this capacity was sworn into the municipal court by Villa Rica’s City Attorney C. David Mecklin at the city’s council meeting Tuesday evening.
According to Mayor McDougal, Rollins is set to serve the city of Villa Rica for another year after being appointed to the seat in July when Michael Hubbard took over as Chief Magistrate of Carroll County.
“I appreciate the trust that you have placed in me to represent this city and to be your judge of this municipal court. Everyone that I have had the opportunity to serve with in the court staff, in the police department, and members in the administrative fields of the city has been excellent. It has been a great experience. Everyone has been very professional and courteous to me. I’ve been a judge for a good while but not in Villa Rica… It is an honor to me and I do not take it lightly and will do my best to continue to serve this city,” Rollins said.
Rollins has served as municipal judge in Douglasville since being appointed in 2004. He has practiced law since 1975.
