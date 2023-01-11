Rollins pic

Douglasville Chief Municipal Court Judge Keith Rollins was appointed by the Villa Rica City Council on Tuesday to serve as municipal court judge in that city. Both judgeships are part-time, and Rollins will serve as judge in Douglasville and Villa Rica.

 Sentinel File Photo

One of the first item of the new year on Tuesday night at the Villa Rica City Council meeting was the swearing in of Judge Keith Rollins as Municipal Judge.

Rollins who has been serving for a little over half of a year in this capacity was sworn into the municipal court by Villa Rica’s City Attorney C. David Mecklin at the city’s council meeting Tuesday evening.

