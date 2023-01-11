Judge Keith Rollins

Pictured, from left, are City Attorney C. David Mecklin, Mrs. Sandra Rollins, Judge Keith Rollins and Mayor Gil McDougal.

 Photo by Kashea McCowan

Stemming from last year, the City of Villa Rica has many things on their to-do list. And at Tuesday’s work session and city council meeting, the council along with Mayor Gil McDougal and City Manager Tom Barber hit the ground running. Item one on Tuesday was the swearing in of Judge Keith Rollins as municipal judge.

Rollins who has been serving for a little over half of a year in this capacity was sworn into the municipal court by Villa Rica’s City Attorney C. David Mecklin at the city’s council meeting Tuesday evening.

