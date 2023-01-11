Stemming from last year, the City of Villa Rica has many things on their to-do list. And at Tuesday’s work session and city council meeting, the council along with Mayor Gil McDougal and City Manager Tom Barber hit the ground running. Item one on Tuesday was the swearing in of Judge Keith Rollins as municipal judge.
Rollins who has been serving for a little over half of a year in this capacity was sworn into the municipal court by Villa Rica’s City Attorney C. David Mecklin at the city’s council meeting Tuesday evening.
According to Mayor McDougal, Rollins is set to serve the city of Villa Rica for another year after being appointed to the seat in July when Michael Hubbard took over as Chief Magistrate of Carroll County.
“I appreciate the trust that you have placed in me to represent this city and to be your judge of this municipal court. Everyone that I have had the opportunity to serve with in the court staff, in the police department, and members in the administrative fields of the city has been excellent. It has been a great experience. Everyone has been very professional and courteous to me. I’ve been a judge for a good while but not in Villa Rica… It is an honor to me and I do not take it lightly and will do my best to continue to serve this city,” Rollins said.
The council also elected Councilwoman Leslie McPherson unanimously as Mayor Pro Tem for 2023.
Employees were also recognized for their years of service working for the city including Spencer Crawford for 10 years with the Police Department, Mark Hannah for 10 years with Solid Waste, and Ashley Swann for 10 years with customer service.
There were 15 items that were discussed during the 1 p.m. work session and placed on the consent agenda. These items were voted upon and approved unanimously by the council.
The first reading of ordinance to redistrict the council wards was also conducted and discussed in detail by Mecklin. The purpose of redistricting the council wards is to restore balance between the wards.
“The city is charged with taking a look at whether or not our council wards meet the requirements for the federal and state constitution in the one person, one vote legal standard,” Mecklin said. “Once the 2020 census was completed, the city did take a look at that and found that our wards were imbalanced. Some of them are too large compared to the other wards, and there is a necessity to redistrict our wards to bring them back into balance so that each ward has essentially the same number of people.”
According to Mecklin, a map has been constructed through the state reapportionment office and is available and provided to the citizens on the City’s website, www.villarica.org. There is also a surveyed copy of the map at the city hall where the public can stop by, take a look, and identify their correct and updated wards. The adoption of a redistricting map through the home rule provisions of Georgia Law requires that the city consider the change through the course of two separate meetings with a required legal notice running in-between the two meetings. Tuesday’s council meeting was the first reading of the proposed adoption of the redistricting map and the council approved for a legal notice to be published and an adoption for the second reading will be held in February.
“This is important because you want to know where and which ward member you are voting for,” McDougal said. “Once this has been adopted, which will possibly be in February when we do the second reading, then you will need to go to the secretary of state’s website, to your voter page, and it will show you where you vote and which ward you will vote for.”
During public comments, there were some important topics that came to surface regarding better communications between the city and its citizens. Although the news is being reported through the city’s newest newsletter, The Weekly Happenings, and the Times-Georgian and Villa Rican, some citizens feel it would be more beneficial to have upcoming projects such as what’s happening with North Loop bypass and the Fuqua Development published within the utility bill.
Another intricate but delicate concern deals with the homeless camps in the city. Several citizens are concerned about the safety of their neighbors and the community as there have been reports about growing bonfires, loose and aggressive pitbull dogs, and campsites on private property. According to McDougal, the issues are actively being looked into however, the situation is dire but also delicate. It has been expressed that if there are towering fires and trespassing of private property, citizens should notify the police department at once.
