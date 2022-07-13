Douglasville Chief Municipal Court Judge Keith Rollins will be adding some new responsibilities to his workload.
Rollins was approved by the Villa Rica City Council on Tuesday to serve as that city’s municipal court judge.
Municipal courts have jurisdiction over misdemeanors such as traffic offenses that take place within the city limits.
Both judgeships are considered part-time positions. Ken Denney, public information officer for the City of Villa Rica, said Rollins plans to serve as judge in both cities.
The Villa Rica judgeship has been open since May when former judge and local attorney Michael Hubbard was appointed as the Carroll County Chief Magistrate Judge.
Rollins has served as municipal judge in Douglasville for 18 years since being appointed in 2004. He has practiced law since 1975.
The Douglasville City Council on July 5 approved giving Rollins a new one-year contract with a gross monthly salary of $9,666.66 ($115,999.92. annually).
The Douglasville City Council also approved a contract at the same meeting for Melaniece Bardley Davis to serve as associate municipal judge. Davis will earn $330 a day for all days where she serves in the absence of Rollins.
Denney said the salary Rollins will earn as judge in Villa Rica and other details of his contract were not immediately available.
