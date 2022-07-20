Sixty years ago, in July 1962, a garage band from England played a gig at the Marquee Club in London, using a name they had borrowed from a Muddy Waters record.
Today, the Rolling Stones are still playing. The surviving bandmates, including Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, may be septuagenarians but the song “Start Me Up” doesn’t involve a defibrillator; these living legends remain a link to the British Invasion of the 1960s, when Rock ‘n’ Roll was shaken to its foundations.
To see the Stones on their current tour, you’d have to pay a hefty price for tickets and fly to Europe. But a tribute band universally acclaimed as the next best thing will be playing a free concert next month in Villa Rica.
Satisfaction, the International Rolling Stones Tribute Show will be performing Saturday, Aug. 6 at The MILL Amphitheater, 106 Temple St. This next event in the city’s summer concert series begins at 7:30 p.m., opened by a Woodstock-based band named Rusted Soul, and runs through 10 p.m.
The group has gathered wide acclaim for their tribute show, which includes group founder Chris LeGrand performing as Mick Jagger. Together for 20 years, they have played over 4,000 concerts worldwide, including shows at casinos, concert halls, fairs, festivals, and corporate engagements.
According to the group’s website, LeGrand founded the show in 2000 leveraging his 40 years’ experience in the music industry. Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the group plays about 150 dates per year.
The Aug. 6 concert is a rain-or-shine event and is free, but to reserve a spot near the Thomas A. Dorsey Stage, you can order tickets through the freshtix.com website. There will be food trucks on site and sales of beer and wine will be provided by Uncorked on Main.
The Rolling Stones were at the forefront of the British Invasion in 1964 and have survived beyond the Beatles and other contemporaries. Their estimated record sales of $200 million make them one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with three Grammy Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.
The Villa Rica concert is sponsored by Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Crematory, Tisinger Vance P.C., J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Services, The Law Office of Julie C. Moore, and the City of Villa Rica.
