Sixty years ago, in July 1962, a garage band from England played a gig at the Marquee Club in London, using a name they had borrowed from a Muddy Waters record.

Today, the Rolling Stones are still playing. The surviving bandmates, including Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, may be septuagenarians but the song “Start Me Up” doesn’t involve a defibrillator; these living legends remain a link to the British Invasion of the 1960s, when Rock ‘n’ Roll was shaken to its foundations.

