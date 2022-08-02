University of West Georgia theatre alumnus Terrence J. Smith ’14 thought this to himself many times during his first day on set for “The Color Purple.” In this musical adaptation of Alice Walker's novel about the struggles of an African American woman living in the South during the early 1900s, Smith plays Adam, son of protagonist and narrator Celie.

The cast and crew features legends of stage and screen – including Louis Gossett Jr., Taraji P. Henson, Quincy Jones and Fantasia Barrino – so the energy was palpable.

