Four years ago, Seth Rogers shifted his career from leading sports teams to entire schools.
Later this month, Rogers will take on his newest role as principal of Villa Rica High School (VRHS).
The Baxley-born principal’s coaching career began after college as a junior college football coach.
Rogers later transitioned to a teaching role in the Jefferson County School System, where he also served as a football coach for the next four years.
In 2004, Rogers moved to Carroll County to serve as the head football coach of Temple High School (THS). Three years later, he took on the role of athletic director. Rogers served the THS athletic program until he was offered an assistant principal position at VRHS in 2016.
In addition to his educational experience, Rogers has an associate degree from Middle Georgia College, Bachelors of Education History from Brewton Park College, and a Masters in Special Education from Walden University. He also attained a specialist certificate in educational leadership at Columbus State University.
Rogers explained how coaching experience helped with his new administrative role.
“You’re in the day-to-day with those kids, and you’re giving everything of yourself to them. It’s not just about the X’s and O’s; it’s about how are we growing these kids,” he said. “When I transitioned to my role as an administrator, it was the same thing, but coaching teachers … We’ve been really fortunate in Villa Rica, that we have some really good people that work hard.”
The former assistant principal worked over four years to help faculty, staff, and students reach their potential. As a result, Carroll County Schools returned the favor to help him reach his own potential.
“I want to thank Mr. [Scott] Cowart and his team for seeing enough in me to think, ‘Hey! He can do this job,’ ” Rogers said. “It’s a huge school; we got 1,600 kids. For it to be my first principal job, I really appreciate them believing in me and keeping that consistency because I’ve been here [at VRHS] since 2016.”
Rogers said he was enthusiastic as he awaited the commencement of his first school year as principal on Aug. 24.
“I’m excited to get our kids back,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of uncertainty, but we want our kids in the building and we want to be that lighthouse for them and our community.”
