To say that Evan Rogers of Carrollton has a family of runners would be a vast understatement.
Sunday at the "20th Annual One Step at a Time 5K road Race" held on and around the Carrollton Greenbelt, the 8-member Rogers contingent consisted of himself, his wife, son and daughter, and his sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and nephew.
The Rogers clan just didn't take a leisurely stroll over the 3.1 mile course. While the 39-year old Evan placed first overall out of a field of 162 runners with a time of 18:40, 13-year old son, Will, was only two spots behind, finishing third and first in the 10-14 male age group.
The Carrollton Junior High cross country and track standout clocked in only two minutes behind his dad with a 20:42 time.
And then came 15-year old daughter, MaryPayton, who picked up the "Best Overall Female Runner" trophy with a time of 23:16, which was the eighth best time in the entire field. She is a ninth grader at Carrollton Junior High.
Not surprisingly, she too is a trackster and cross country runner as a 9th grader at Carrollton High School.
Rounding out the Rogers clan's dominating performance were Rogers' sister, Caroline Reynolds, who was the top finisher in the 30-34 female age group (14th overall (24:41) and nephew Sam Reynolds, 2nd in the 10-14 male age group.
Other Rogers' family members who competed included his wife, Caitlin, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wes and Brynna Norvell.
To say that Rogers and his family like to run would be an understatement. He is on a streak of running at least one mile per day...for the past 2,293 consecutive days as of Sunday. He began his daily marathon on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2015.
A calculator isn't needed to determine that he has run well well over 2,000 miles — and counting — during the last six years. To say that he wears out running shoes on a frequent basis would be another understatement.
When asked how much of the family budget is devoted to the purchase of footwear with rubber soles and spikes, he said, "Oh....gee!"
Good thing that Rogers's father-in-law works at a sports shoe store in Atlanta.
When not enjoying his favorite past time, the 2005 University of Georgia graduate works as a business execution consultant for Wells Fargo Bank.
Proceeds from the "Step at a Time 5K Road Race" support the Carroll County Emergency Shelter and its efforts to curb abuse against women and children.
