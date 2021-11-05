Mr. Roger Lee Norton, Sr. age 71, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. He was born October 12, 1950 in Ringgold, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Wylie Cecil Norton and the late Mrs. Dorothy E. Stiles. Mr. Norton was a veteran having served our country in the United States Army. He enjoyed golf, fishing and watching the Georgia Bulldogs. Mr. Norton loved spending time with his family and his pets. Above all else, Mr. Norton loved God and was a faithful member of Ridge Road Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, John Martin and great-grandson Axel Moon and three sisters, five brothers.
Mr. Norton is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Tammy D. Reeves Norton of Powder Springs; his son, Roger Norton Jr., of Powder Springs. Daughters, Jill Norton Scott of Villa Rica, Jamie Martin of Acworth and Steven Norton from GA. Sisters and brother-in-law Frances Turner of Douglasville, Lynn and Darrell Reece of Jasper, GA. Brother and sister-in-law Jerry, Beverly Norton of Rome, GA and Angela Norton from Clearwater, Florida. Nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory in Douglasville, Saturday November 6, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, November 7, 2021 from the Douglas Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville at 2:00PM with Pastor Dwayne Hewett, Bro. Jimmy Post, Bro. Carson Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica with Bro. Jimmy Lester officiating, with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers, Jeff Reece, Terry Post, Carson Martin, Cole Martin, Roger Norton Jr. and Cayden Norton.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.