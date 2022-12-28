Mr. Roger Harry Knight, age 67 of Bremen, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton from a brief illness.

He was born Tuesday, June 21, 1955, in Roanoke, AL, to R.L. Knight and the late Ann Taylor Knight.

Service information

Dec 30
(Visitation Prior To Service)
Friday, December 30, 2022
10:00AM-2:00PM
Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory
71 Park Heights Dr.
Buchanan, GA 30113
Dec 30
(Funeral Service)
Friday, December 30, 2022
2:00PM
Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory
71 Park Heights Dr.
Buchanan, GA 30113
