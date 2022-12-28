Mr. Roger Harry Knight, age 67 of Bremen, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton from a brief illness.
He was born Tuesday, June 21, 1955, in Roanoke, AL, to R.L. Knight and the late Ann Taylor Knight.
Visitation will be Friday, December 30,2022 from 10 a.m. until funeral hour at the funeral home. Funeral service will be conducted Friday, December 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Hutchesons Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ricky Shadrix officiating and Randy Knight delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Villa Rica.
Hutchesons Memorial Chapel of Buchanan is serving the Knight family.
