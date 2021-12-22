Mr. Roger William Carter, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Dec. 19, 2021. He was 68.
Mr. Carter was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 13, 1953, to the late James Howard and Lottie Bell Hayes Carter.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was retired from Yancey Bros. where he worked as a parts manager for their maintenance division.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Alton Corey Carter, and a brother, Ed Carter.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Carter; his children, Micheal Kevin Carter, Brandon Rhett Carter, and Aislinn Janae’ Carter; his grandchildren, Quinton Micheal Gabriel Carter, Jillian Anastasia Carter, Zackery Maverick Jordan Carter, Alexis Carter, Jax Carter, Ashlinn Janae’ Taylor, and Mackayla Ann Taylor; a soon to be born great-grandchild, Evelyn Fae; and his sisters, Lesa Fennell and Leigh Sutton.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Benny McClung will officiate.
Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in the New Georgia community of Paulding County.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.