We respectfully announce the passing of Mr. Rodrecius DeAngelo Richard, age 16, of Marietta, Ga. on July 10, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday July 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA. Viewing will be Friday July 22, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Historic Westend Chapel. Interment Private. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Rodrecius Richard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

