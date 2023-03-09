The Rock Eagle annual 4-H Project Achievement competition took place this past weekend. There were three students from Carroll County who came to the event. Annalece Claar, a senior at Carrollton, Sidney Porter, a senior at Carrollton, and Emanuel Palax, attends Central Middle School, all participated in the 4-H program.

In 4-H Project Achievement, students get to compete in a public-speaking/demonstration event on something they're truly interested in. Completing Project Achievement projects is a cornerstone of 4-H. Students are able to put what they've learned into practice in a safe setting and acquire skills that can't be learned in any other way.

Trending Videos