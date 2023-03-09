The Rock Eagle annual 4-H Project Achievement competition took place this past weekend. There were three students from Carroll County who came to the event. Annalece Claar, a senior at Carrollton, Sidney Porter, a senior at Carrollton, and Emanuel Palax, attends Central Middle School, all participated in the 4-H program.
In 4-H Project Achievement, students get to compete in a public-speaking/demonstration event on something they're truly interested in. Completing Project Achievement projects is a cornerstone of 4-H. Students are able to put what they've learned into practice in a safe setting and acquire skills that can't be learned in any other way.
Members of Carroll County 4-H benefit from the Georgia 4-H Project Achievement program, which offers them countless chances to develop their abilities and grow as people.
A few of the reasons why include Project Achievement which helps 4-Her’s become more effective leaders and communicators. Carroll County 4-Her’s learn leadership and public speaking skills while participating in 4-H Project Achievement.
Members of 4-H are encouraged to make plans for the future and work towards those plans through this program. Members of 4-H can improve their abilities in areas such as planning, time management, and perseverance by setting and working toward goals.
Program participants are encouraged to strengthen their critical thinking skills by conducting in-depth research, analyze their findings, and apply their newfound knowledge in order to complete their projects.
Boosts Self-Esteem: By putting themselves out there and presenting their work to their peers in competition, 4-H members gain experience with public speaking and learn to deal with stressful situations.
Giving members a chance to be recognized for their efforts and successes is a great way to motivate and boost their confidence and sense of worth.
Georgia's 4-H Project Achievement program helps kids, parents, and volunteers feel more connected to one another. There will be a chance for participants to connect with individuals who share their enthusiasms.
All things considered, the Georgia 4-H Project Achievement program is a great way for 4-H participants in Carroll County to learn about themselves, their communities, and their place in the world.
Porter will be attending State Congress later this year, and we couldn't be more happy of his second-place finish in the Performing Arts other category for his project. Claar came in third place in the dairy food’s category for her project. Palax got third place for his presentation on "Why the Arts Are Important”. Please join me in congratulating these students. Carroll County 4-H will be attending Cloverleaf Project Achievement later this month.
If you have a child who is interested in 4-H and participating in Project Achievement or all that 4-H has to offer please reach out to us at 770-836-8546.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.