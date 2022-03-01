Villa Rica head basketball coach and co-athletic director Jason Robinson will be moving to Temple High School as an administrator for the upcoming school year. Robinson is stepping away from coaching, and he will serve as Athletic Director and Assistant Principal for the Tigers.
Robinson had an extensive career during his time at Villa Rica. He has been in education for 24 years, and 20 of these years have come at Villa Rica. In January of this year, Robinson earned his 300th career win as head coach of the boys’ basketball team. He finished his career with 310 total wins as head coach for the Wildcats.
“I just finally made the move,” Robinson said. The coach mentioned that they offered him the job at Temple two years ago, but he was not ready to make the move then. At that time, Robinson wanted to continue coaching basketball at Villa Rica. Now, he is ready to take “a leap of faith” at Temple.
During his time at Villa Rica, Robinson coached a total of 25 students that went on to participate in sports at the college level. This includes 14 basketball players, nine football players, and one track and field star. During the past three years, Robinson has also served as a Co-Athletic Director for a successful Villa Rica organization.
With Robinson’s oldest son going to college and his youngest son going into his freshman year at Villa Rica, he says this year was the right time for him to make the transition. However, Robinson’s family will remain at Villa Rica.
“My youngest son will stay at Villa Rica, and my wife will stay at Villa Rica as the media specialist,” he said.
Robinson says he just has a few more years before possible retirement, but he says, “I’d like to go 10 more.” Robinson will start at Temple High School this upcoming school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.