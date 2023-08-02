Mr. Robin “Monster” Davis, age 66, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at noon in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Will Sexton officiating.
Interment will be in Georgia Memorial Cemetery at 3 p.m.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
