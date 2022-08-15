Robin Lynn Smith Myatt

Robin Lynn Smith Myatt, age 54 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on August 11, 2022. She was born May 19, 1968, in Riverdale, Georgia, the daughter of the late Robert David Carden Sr. and Carole Lorraine Lester.

Robin was a faithful member of Journey Fellowship Baptist Church. She loved the beach and cherished the time she got to spend with her family, friends, and dogs, Trump & Cujo.

