Robin Lynn Smith Myatt, age 54 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on August 11, 2022. She was born May 19, 1968, in Riverdale, Georgia, the daughter of the late Robert David Carden Sr. and Carole Lorraine Lester.
Robin was a faithful member of Journey Fellowship Baptist Church. She loved the beach and cherished the time she got to spend with her family, friends, and dogs, Trump & Cujo.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Andrew Myatt; step-children, Caleb Myatt and Kansas Myatt; sisters & brothers-in-law, Kimberly & Rick Hutchens and Heidi & Michael Hirsch; brother, Robert David Carden Jr., nieces, Christina Stephens, Misty Carden, Carole Lorraine Madden, Heidi Leanna Hammock, Ashley Michelle Madden, Amber Nicole Madden, Stephanie Hutchens, Tristyn Hutchens, Jessica Carden, Paisley Hutchens, Jasmine Stephens, Toni Bright, and Hope Pettigrew; nephews, Ricky Hutchens, Robert Leal Jr., Jerry Anthony Madden Jr., and Robert Carden III; and father & mother-in-law, Butch & Faye Myatt.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 4 p.m. from Journey Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor John Lemmings officiating. The family received friends at the church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
