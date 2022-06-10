Roberta Harris,
99, of Carrollton, died on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Funeral service
will be conducted
on Saturday, June
11, 2022, at 1 p.m.
at New Life Church
of God in Christ,
1185 Clem Lowell
Road in Carrollton. Interment will
follow in Flat Rock Cemetery in Villa
Rica.
Her viewing will
be on Saturday,
June 11, 2022, at
Walker Funeral
Home Chapel at
709 Alabama St.
in Carrollton from 9:30-11 a.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending
the viewing and the funeral service must wear a mask.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home,
709 Alabama St.
in Carrollton; 770-832-9059.
