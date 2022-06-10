Roberta Harris,

99, of Carrollton, died on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Funeral service

will be conducted

on Saturday, June

11, 2022, at 1 p.m.

at New Life Church

of God in Christ,

1185 Clem Lowell

Road in Carrollton. Interment will

follow in Flat Rock Cemetery in Villa

Rica.

Her viewing will

be on Saturday,

June 11, 2022, at

Walker Funeral

Home Chapel at

709 Alabama St.

in Carrollton from 9:30-11 a.m.

For the safety of the family and others everyone attending

the viewing and the funeral service must wear a mask.

Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home,

709 Alabama St.

in Carrollton; 770-832-9059.

