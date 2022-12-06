Robert Berry Warren, 82, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

Mr. Warren was born in Carrollton on Nov. 11, 1940, to the late William L. and Dumah Phillips Warren. He was retired from Tanner Medical Center where he worked in their electronics department. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and played saxophone as a Navy musician. After his retirement from Tanner, his interest in electronics continued and he was also an avid HAM radio operator (Call Letters K4CC0).

