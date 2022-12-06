Robert Berry Warren, 82, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Mr. Warren was born in Carrollton on Nov. 11, 1940, to the late William L. and Dumah Phillips Warren. He was retired from Tanner Medical Center where he worked in their electronics department. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and played saxophone as a Navy musician. After his retirement from Tanner, his interest in electronics continued and he was also an avid HAM radio operator (Call Letters K4CC0).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Warren; his grandson, James Paul Warren; his siblings and their spouses, Ferrell and Lucille Warren and Sara and Wayman Akin; and his stepmother, Pearl Bonner Warren.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Warren; his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Meaghan Warren; his grandchildren, Anya Warren, Elise Warren, Reid Warren and Audrey Warren; his sister and brother-in-law, Willene and Harry Cooper; and his brother-in-law, Linwood Wilkins.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Sir Anthony Buzzard will officiate. Interment will follow at Bowdon City Cemetery.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
