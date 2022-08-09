Robert Warren Winter died on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 1:53 am
Robert Warren Winter died on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Born May 1, 1935 Zin Grand Rapids, Mich. to Eleanor
and Warren Winter, Bob and family moved to Indianapolis, Ind. where he enjoyed his early childhood days swimming and learning to play golf.
Moving again, the family located in Lincolnwood, Ill. where Bob finished grade school and graduated from Niles High School in 1953. He went on to Beloit College and was a member of the swim team and Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. In college he met
his future wife, Rosemary. Bob graduated from
Beloit in 1957 and was hired by IBM in Rockford, Ill. He and Rosemary were married that fall and he was deployed for a short time the next spring in the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton.
At IBM again he was first involved in sales in Rockford and welcomed his first son, Michael, before moving to the IBM plant in Rochester, MN. His second son, Richard, joined the family there. While IBM was building a new headquarters in Atlanta, the family spent a year in St. Louis and Bob traveled in his new position of Marketing. Bob continued traveling for IBM when moving to Marietta, Ga. until his retirement.
With both children graduating from school, Bob and Rosemary built a retirement home in Fairfield Plantation and lived there for 30 years before moving to a smaller home nearby. Bob was an avid Braves and Falcons fan, proud of being an ex-marine, and enjoyed his weekly poker games.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary. Bob is survived by his wife, Rosemary; his son, Michael of Las Vegas; his son, Richard of Villa Rica; and granddaughters, Courtney and Caroline Winter of Bowling Green, KY.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated. No further arrangements have been made.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements; 770-459-3694.
