Mr. Robert Austin Spear, Sr., of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Feb. 4, 2021. He was 72.
Mr. Spear was born on Jan. 31, 1949, in Fort Myers, Florida, to the late William and Tharoloa Jane Spear.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Ann Skinner Spear.
Survivors include his sons, Scotty Horne, and family, Robert Spear, Jr., and family; and his daughter, Krista Clay, and family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church. Bro. Jerome Whaley and Bro. Gary Stewart will officiate.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Prior to the services on Saturday, the family will receive friends at the church from noon until the funeral hour.
Due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, we kindly ask that those attending the visitation and memorial service to please wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
