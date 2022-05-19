Robert Redding

Robert J. Redding, 96, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
The first of 13 children, he was born March 6, 1926, the son of the late V.N. Redding and Linnie Muse Redding.
He attended Temple High School and at the age of 52 obtained his GED. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines during World War II. During his service he obtained the rank of Marine PFC 2nd Marine Division and served in Occupational Forces in Japan for 11 months.
Upon his return home, he went to work at Lawler Hosiery Mill where he worked until 1988 as a foreman. He was a 60-year member of the Buck Creek Masonic Lodge #639 F&AM, where he served as postmaster twice, secretary for 13 years, and post master of the fourth district convention. Robert also served on The Farm Bureau Board of Directors for many years and was an active member of North Point Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
On July 2, 1949, Robert married the love of his life, Virginia Chandler, who preceded him in death in 2010. In 2016, he married Catherine Argo, who after an extended illness passed away on July 15, 2020.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Edna and Elbert Allen, Maggie and Jimmy Denney, and Wylene and L.A. Dukes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and Grace Redding, and CW and Sara Redding; brothers, Charles Redding and David Redding; brother-in-law, Joe Whit Walker; and grandson, Chad Redding.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Dannie Redding and Cheryl R. Yates; grandchildren, Nate Redding, Chandler Yates and Vincent Yates; great-grandchildren, Layla Gray Redding, Rallee Faye Redding, and Charlee Wright; sisters, Katherine Walker, Joann and Joe Jeffries and Elaine and Danny Camp; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. from North Point Baptist Church with the Rev. Lee Wimberly officiating, with Michelle Mullinex and Donna Moses speaking. Interment will follow in Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery with the North Point Baptist deacons serving as pallbearers and The Senior Saint Sunday School Class as honorary pallbearers.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: WBF Mission Agency, c/o John Cunningham, Memo: Las Palmos Christian School, P.O. Box 13459, Arlington, TX 76094; www.wbfi.net.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
