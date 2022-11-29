Robert Randolph Linton, 81, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

He was born in Atlanta on Jan. 16, 1941. Mr. Linton was the son of the late, Zack Linton and the late, Doris Mitchell. In addition to his parents, Mr. Linton is preceded in death by his wife, Joann (Wilkes) Akins, and by his sisters, Jeannette Phillips, Trudy Templeton and Dianne Linton.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Linton, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 1
Graveside Visitation
Thursday, December 1, 2022
10:30AM-11:00AM
West Georgia Memorial Park
4194 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy
Carrollton, GA 30116
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Visitation begins.
Dec 1
Graveside Service
Thursday, December 1, 2022
11:00AM
West Georgia Memorial Park
4194 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy
Carrollton, GA 30116
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Trending Videos