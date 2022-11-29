Robert Randolph Linton, 81, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
He was born in Atlanta on Jan. 16, 1941. Mr. Linton was the son of the late, Zack Linton and the late, Doris Mitchell. In addition to his parents, Mr. Linton is preceded in death by his wife, Joann (Wilkes) Akins, and by his sisters, Jeannette Phillips, Trudy Templeton and Dianne Linton.
At age 15, Mr. Linton entered and served in the U.S. Army. During which time, he was primarily stationed in Germany. Following his service in the military, Mr. Linton made a career as a handyman.
He enjoyed being outdoors, going on walks in the woods, listening to talk radio, watching war movies and rolling his own cigarettes.
Survivors include his daughter, Edith Michelle Cambron of Temple; four grandchildren, Angel Barrios of Temple, Ricardo Cambron and his wife, Tracey Cambron of Bremen, Miguel Cambron of Temple, and Reno Cambron of Temple. Mr. Linton is also survived by a number of other relatives.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted at West Georgia Memorial Park on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the Cemetery on Thursday, prior to the service, from 10:30 a.m. until the service hour.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
