Robert Frank “Bobby” Queen Jr., 65, of Bremen, passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
He was born on April 12, 1956, in Austell, son of the late Robert F. Queen Sr. and Reba Farmer Queen.
Survivors include, his wife, Renee Ogburn Queen; children, Kelly and Richard Gragg of Temple, and Ryan and Brooke Queen of Bremen; grandchildren, Connor Gragg, Jacob Gragg, Macardie Kilgore and Rebecca Queen; brother, Van Wade; sisters-in-law, Tracy Chastain Painter and Donna Chastain; nieces, Carla Chavez, Katie Mainor and Jenni Mainor; nephew, Kyle Painter; and grandniece, Khloe Chavez.
The family received friends on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home and will receive friends on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 12-1:30 p.m. with everyone leaving at 1:30 for funeral procession to Corinth Baptist Church.
Services will be on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Corinth Baptist Church with Pastor Barry Taylor officiating. Corey Seagraves, Mitchell Keaton, Joseph Garrett, Steven
Price, Perry Harris and Kyle Painter will serve as pallbearers. Van Wade, Paul Wheeler, Phillip Harris, Fred Harris and Wonnie Whitton will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.