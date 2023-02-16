Robert Hoyt Powers, 77, of Bremen passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at his residence surrounded by family.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 6:19 pm
Robert Hoyt Powers, 77, of Bremen passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born on June 25, 1945, in Carrollton the son of the late Leonard Powers and Lucille Lassiter Powers.
Mr. Powers retired from Ford Motor Company. He is also a retiree of the US Army/National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, C.L. Powers, Frank Powers, Durwin Powers, Bobby Ray Powers and Marion Powers; sister, Mary Powers.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Wingo Powers of Bremen; children, Tambra Thompson (Tim) of Jake, Kelly Powers of Bremen and Kristina Powers of Bremen; grandchildren, Haley “Bug” Keaton (Jesse) of Bremen, Maci Beth Thompson of New York, Hogan Thompson of Newell, AL, Abby Crawford of Carrollton and Riley Crawford of Bremen; great-grandchildren, Brentley Keaton, Jaxston Hoyt Keaton and Blakelee Keaton, all of Bremen.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Donald Lester officiating. Kelly Powers and Tambra Thompson will deliver the eulogy.
Tim Thompson, Hogan Thompson, Jesse Keaton, Tucker Simpkins, Darrin Powers, Randall Wood, Brentley Keaton and Jaxston Keaton will serve as pallbearers. Craig Jay, Edward Stephens, Yancey Moore and Daryl Wiley will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park with prayer conducted by Tim Thompson.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
