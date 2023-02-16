Robert Hoyt Powers, 77, of Bremen passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at his residence surrounded by family.

He was born on June 25, 1945, in Carrollton the son of the late Leonard Powers and Lucille Lassiter Powers.

Service information

Feb 17
Visitation
Friday, February 17, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Feb 18
Service
Saturday, February 18, 2023
11:00AM
Chapel Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
