Robert Merion Chastain, 64, of Villa Rica, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. He was born Dec. 4, 1958.
Graveside service will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Roopville.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements, 770-459-3694.
