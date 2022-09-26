Robert Merion Chastain, 64, of Villa Rica, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. He was born Dec. 4, 1958.

Graveside service will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Roopville.

