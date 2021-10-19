Mr. Robert Marshall McMillan Sr., 64, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
Mr. McMillan was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 1, 1957, the son of the late L.C. McMillan, Sr. and Mary Frances Wilson McMillan.
Bobby was raised in Carrollton and decided this would be the place he would build his family and career. Bobby enjoyed spending time with friends and family, the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and cooking on numerous occasions.
He founded R&R Enterprises, Inc. in 1980 with his wife, Robbie, to service the growing construction needs of Carroll County and the West Georgia area. Through R&R he not only built homes and additions, he built strong relationships with all that he met and worked with.
He was known for his hard work, dedication to the highest quality but also his unrelentless drive to give back to the community. He dedicated a large portion of his career and life to helping others regardless of whether it was a project that needed to be completed or a person who needed support or an opportunity in life.
Following his retirement, he took time to travel with his wife, renewed love for a coin collection he and his dad started as a child, and giving out high fives and “bumps” to all nine of his grandkids who adoringly called him Grandad.
Survivors include his wife, Robbie Dunaway McMillan; daughter and son-in-law, Robin McMillan Greenwood (Will), of Columbus; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert Marshall McMillan Jr., (Laurie Kaye), of Carrollton, Rick Monroe McMillan (Therese), of Carrollton; grandchildren, Madison Greenwood, William Greenwood, Lucy Claire McMillan, Maggie McMillan, Marshall McMillan, Jay McMillan, Henry McMillan, Cecilia McMillan, Walter McMillan; sister, Lynn Boyd, of McMinnville, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Legard and brother, L. Calvin McMillan Jr.
The family will receive friends in the parlor of the Carrollton Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, from noon until 1:30 p.m.
A celebration of life service will be on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Carrollton Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jan Stewart Tolbert and the Rev. Michael Moore officiating. Music will be provided by Mary Anne Taylor and Mimi Gentry.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Peter Worthy, Dr. Jeff Lindsey, Dr. John Burson, Roger Daniel, Ed Baskin, Bill Summer, Dr. Ray Stedwell and Bob Dangle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alice’s House, P.O. Box 1596, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.