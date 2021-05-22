Robert Ratemo Mayaka, age 35 of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens, 1100 Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
