Robert Larry Schrader, “Rowdy,” peacefully passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Larry was the son
of Ruby Inez Mabry and Robert Lee Schrader, born on Sept. 6, 1941.
His surviving children are Elizabeth Wynn Schrader, Jennifer Schrader Bjornstad married to Brett Bjornstad, and Lesley Schrader Flynn married to Jeff Smith. The surviving grandchildren are Hunter Bjornstad, Jarrett Bjornstad, and Sydney Bjornstad of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Elizabeth Flynn and Madison Smith of Snowmass Village, Colorado.
Larry was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and spent weekends on Sand Mountain in Flat Rock, Alabama, where his family farm was located. After he graduated from Chattanooga Central High School in 1959, he attended the University of Tennessee Knoxville where he attained a Bachelor’s degree in business in 1964. He was also member of Pike Kappa Alpha fraternity.
He became a lifelong avid Tennessee Volunteer fan for all sports.
After graduating from college, he worked in Chattanooga for a few years then moved with his wife, Bette Walker Carlson to Carrollton, and was employed by Southwire Corporation. With his independent spirit and drive to be self-employed, he set out to own and operate a retail team sporting goods store, the All Sports Center.
The All Sports Center was sold
after more than 20 years of successful business. Though Larry and Bette were no longer married, they remained friends throughout. He
moved to his family farm with intermittent seasonal trips to work as a quail hunting guide in Texas. He considered quail hunting and working with his dogs his first love. During his life he had a strong connection with the natural outdoors and passed this on to his children and grandchildren.
Larry had a continuous love affair with Budweiser beer, dancing, telling jokes, using his own unique and personal colloquialisms, Cajun food, raw oysters, tommy toe tomatoes and pulled pork.
After several years of hunting in Texas and living in Alabama, he decided to follow his heart to pursue his second love — fishing. Larry bought a house in Grand Isle, Louisiana, where he added to his long list of friends that he considered family. Larry was either fishing on the side
of the road, fishing in the bay or ocean, or talking about fishing. He did not necessarily have to be catching a lot of fish, he always said that is why it’s called “fishing” not catching.
Larry’s gregarious personality drew people in who wanted to enjoy a moment or to tell stories. He never met a stranger. Once you were a friend, that was a lifelong commitment.
He wants “My Way” to be played at his celebration of life because he lived his life to the fullest and exactly the way he wanted. He followed his dreams and lived in his heart. This lifestyle continued until his death.
While he will be missed, different types of fowl and fish are pleased that Larry is in heaven with his mother and having a beer with old friends while telling stories.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March, 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at 180 Sunrise Lane in Carrollton.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (www.crcl.org), Myeloma Foundation (www.myeloma.org), or National Canine Cancer Foundation (www.wearethecure.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.