Robert Clay Holland, 79, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Henry Clay Holland and the late Gladys Rose Holland.
He graduated from high school then served with the U.S. Army in Alaska for three years. After completing his military service, he began his career with AT&T where he worked as a cable repairman and retired with 38 years of service. He moved from Douglasville, Georgia, to the Carroll County area in 2005. He was a member of the AT&T Union, and in later years, the Telephone Pioneers. He was an avid gun and knife collector, enjoyed collecting antiques and for a number of years had a booth at the Bremen Apple Barrel. He spent many happy hours with the Telephone Collectors Club where they found and repaired phones from days gone by.
His greatest happiness and pleasure in life was spending time with his family and friends and serving his God and working in his church.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Villa Rica for 24 years. In 2016 he joined the Smyrna United Methodist Church in Dallas, Georgia, and remained very active there as long as his health permitted.
Of all his accomplishments in life, he would quickly tell you that making Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior was his most rewarding and greatest accomplishment of all. He will be greatly missed by family and friends, but the beautiful memories he leaves behind will bring a smile to the family and friends for many years to come.
He is survived by his wife of 30-plus years, Susan J. Holland, of Temple; his children, Duane Holland and his wife, Cherie, of Wedowee, Alabama, and Teresa York of Dallas; the mother of his children, Reta Holland, of Dallas; a brother, Van Holland and his wife, Jan, of Roswell, Georgia, and a sister, Sandra Thomason of Dallas; three grandchildren, Brad Holland (Leann), of Colorado, Trey York (Jessica), of Cartersville, Georgia, Kaley York (Scott), of Dallas; and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smyrna United Methodist Church, 9199 Buchanan Highway, Dallas, GA 30157 or to the Parkinson Foundation.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica has charge of the arrangements.
