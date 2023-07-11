Robert Harley Patterson Sr., age 57, of Carrollton, Georgia, was received by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 10, 2023. He was born August 25, 1965, the son of the late Larry Claude Patterson and the late Doris Florine Wadsworth Patterson.
Robert was a devoted husband, loving father, exceptional grandfather, and loyal brother. His happiest moments were the ones spent with his family, but he also enjoyed time spent fishing and working on cars. He was a member of Heaven Bound Church of God in Centralhatchee. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was welcomed into Heaven by his daughter, Eva L. Patterson, sisters & brothers-in-law, Ann & Earl Hollaway, Delores “Boots” Patterson, Robert Randy Traylor, Robert D. Lyons, and John Glass; and niece, Casey Hollaway.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Samantha Kay Traylor Patterson; son & daughter-in-law, Robert & Sydney Patterson, Jr.; daughter & son-in-law, Angel & Bill Anderson; grandchildren, Lilly Jean Marie Patterson and Ashton Harley Patterson; sisters & brothers-in-law, Patsy & Andy Laster and Doris “Tinny” & Randy Durrough; sisters-in-law, Teresa Wilborn and Shenia Glass; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Kendrick and Pastor Debbie Kendrick officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the hour of service. In keeping with the family’s wishes, Robert’s body will be cremated following the service.
Flowers and house plants are welcome. However, memorial contributions may be made to offset Robert’s funeral expenses by clicking the “Donate Now” button at the top of his obituary webpage.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
