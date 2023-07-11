Robert Harley Patterson Sr.

Robert Harley Patterson Sr., age 57, of Carrollton, Georgia, was received by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 10, 2023. He was born August 25, 1965, the son of the late Larry Claude Patterson and the late Doris Florine Wadsworth Patterson.

Robert was a devoted husband, loving father, exceptional grandfather, and loyal brother. His happiest moments were the ones spent with his family, but he also enjoyed time spent fishing and working on cars. He was a member of Heaven Bound Church of God in Centralhatchee. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Patterson, Sr, please visit Tribute Store.