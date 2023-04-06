Mr. Robert Golden Jr., age 74, of Powder Springs, GA and husband of Mrs. Carolyn Almon Golden died on March 24, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday April 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd., Carrollton, GA  30117, Dr. Vincent Dortch, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Clem, 2930 Newnan Rd. Carrollton GA 30117. The viewing will take place on Saturday April 8, 2023 from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Golden, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

