Mr. Robert “Bobby” Cullen Stinson Gilchrist, 79, of Villa Rica passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Tanner Medical Center.
Mr. Gilchrist was born on April 4, 1942, in Harris County the son of the late James Malchus Gilchrist and Helen Clarke Gilchrist.
He was Baptist and worked as an iron worker for many years.
He enjoyed caring for his horse and collecting guns.
Survivors include his children, Tony Key, Douglasville, Conctance Taylor Duncan, Tracy Marrow, Bremen, James Gilchrist (Jenny) Temple, Stephanie Campbell, Bremen, Jewel Knight, Villa Rica; sister, Patsy Allison, Muscogee County; 17 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Elaine Causey Gilchrist.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of J. Collins Funeal Home.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Following the service the body will be cremated.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcoll
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.