Robert Dickerson

Robert S. Dickerson , 96, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

He was born on July 17, 1926, in Rabun Gap, the son of the late Robert Melton Dickerson and Elenora Shirley Dickerson.

