Robert Dickerson

Robert S. Dickerson , 96, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
He was born on July 17, 1926, in Rabun Gap, the son of the late Robert Melton Dickerson and Elenora Shirley Dickerson.
Robert was a World War II Veteran of the U.S. Army. In his spare time, Robert enjoyed camping and traveling to the beach and the mountains. He loved carpentry and working on his farm. He was a Christian by faith and was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Bobby Dickerson of Carrollton; daughter, Gloria and Mike Moore of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; brother, Neal Dickerson; grandchildren, Brad Dickerson, Jenny Ross, Amy Green and Andrew Moore.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife Jo Anne Dickerson and his sister Sarah Grist.
In keeping with Robert’s wishes, his body will be cremated. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
