Mr. Robert “ Bob” David Miskovich, 74 of Villa Rica passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023 at his residence.
He was born May 17, 1949 in Westmoreland, Penn., the son of the late Robert and Ann Miskovich. He was a maintenance field manager with Norfolk Southern. Bob enjoyed dining out, following sports, and fixing up automobiles in his spare time.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his significant other, Sue Marcum. He is survived by close friends Elix Skipper of Villa Rica, Dale Marcum of Richmond, Ky., Adam Seifert of Georgia, and Anne Cantrell of Acworth.
His friends would like to thank Hospice Medical for taking such good care of Mr. Miskovich during his illness.
In keeping with Mr. Miskovich’s wishes, he will be cremated.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
