Mr. Robert “ Bob” David Miskovich, 74 of Villa Rica passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023 at his residence.

He was born May 17, 1949 in Westmoreland, Penn., the son of the late Robert and Ann Miskovich. He was a maintenance field manager with Norfolk Southern. Bob enjoyed dining out, following sports, and fixing up automobiles in his spare time.

