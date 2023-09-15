Robert Benjamin Richards

Mr. Robert Benjamin Richards, age 80 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 14, 1943 in Whitesburg, Georgia, the son of the late Millard C. Richards and the late Ida Mae “Peggy” Herrin Richards.

He graduated from Central High School, retired as a real estate broker with Metro West, and had formerly worked as a boiler maker with Boiler Maker Local number 83. He was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, participating in several ministries throughout the years, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He formerly was a member of the Whitesburg-Goshen Masonic Lodge, where he served as Worshipful Master. He was so proud of his sons, Chief Joel Richards and Warden (Ret.) Jeff Richards, who have served over three decades in Carroll County protecting its citizens. Robert proudly served as a board member of Carrollton Crime Stoppers.

Service information

Sep 17
Visitation
Sunday, September 17, 2023
2:00PM-5:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Sep 18
Service
Monday, September 18, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
210 Old Center Point Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
