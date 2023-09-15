Mr. Robert Benjamin Richards, age 80 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 14, 1943 in Whitesburg, Georgia, the son of the late Millard C. Richards and the late Ida Mae “Peggy” Herrin Richards.
He graduated from Central High School, retired as a real estate broker with Metro West, and had formerly worked as a boiler maker with Boiler Maker Local number 83. He was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, participating in several ministries throughout the years, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He formerly was a member of the Whitesburg-Goshen Masonic Lodge, where he served as Worshipful Master. He was so proud of his sons, Chief Joel Richards and Warden (Ret.) Jeff Richards, who have served over three decades in Carroll County protecting its citizens. Robert proudly served as a board member of Carrollton Crime Stoppers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Doyle Wilson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Kathy Donald Richards; children: Jeff & Nikki Richards, Joel & Stephanie Richards, and DeAnn & Tim “Coach” Duffey; sister, Carolyn Wilson; sister-in-law, Margie Land; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., followed by the Prayer of Divine Mercy Chaplet in the funeral home chapel with Deacon Chrys Harkins presiding.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Guarav Shroff officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Jeffrey Richards, Jacob Richards, Jimmy Robison, Carter Robison, Ryan Wilson, Kevin Wilson, and Bill Clapp. John Duprel will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Members of Knights of Columbus will form an honorary escort.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
