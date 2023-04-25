Robert Barry Dalton, longtime resident of Carrollton, Ga, loving husband of the late Joyce June Dalton, stepfather and step-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2023. He was 92.
Mr. Dalton, better known as ‘Barry,’ or ‘Bear’ – ‘Papa Bear’ and ‘Grandpa Barry’ to little ones – had an abiding love of family and a deepening devotion to his Christian faith and prayer.
Mr. Dalton was a dedicated member of the Carroll County Republican Party where he served in a leadership role for many years, most recently as Senior Vice Chairman. He was known for his tireless work ethic and prolific writing on conservative values, urging others to take action for GOP causes and candidates.
Barry lived a life of adventure and ever-changing pursuits. He was driven by a passion for all things automotive – whether on land, sea, air or rail. He was an accomplished aerospace and mechanical engineer who loved using his hands and tools to create and build.
Mr. Dalton flew and maintained his own single-engine, four-seat Cessna airplane for more than two decades, enjoying the thrill of executing the perfect flight, and taking others along for the ride. For a time, he served as a volunteer pilot for the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office in California.
He also embraced the challenge of life on the water. For a number of years, he and Joyce lived aboard their 40-foot yacht “Lazy Dolphin,” docked on the Pacific Coast. Barry at times would don his classic captain’s hat and sail up and down the coastline with a couple of friends.
In Carrollton, Mr. Dalton was known for the elaborate, functional model train village he built in the backyard of the couple’s home on Tony Drive. For years, visitors would stop by, and children delighted in watching the authentic model cars winding around the intricate village scenes Barry handcrafted himself.
A native of England, Mr. Dalton proudly served in the Royal Air Force during the 1950s, achieving the rank of Air Commodore, the equivalent of a Brigadier General in the United States. He often signed off his writings and letters with his military title.
He was also known for his vivid, animated storytelling, especially about growing up in England during World War II. He wrote extensively about his experiences as a boy during the relentless bombings of his hometown of Nuneaton.
Mr. Dalton often told stories of British soldiers shielded in bunkers as German bombs targeted Nuneaton, where munitions were stored. He recalled that officers reluctantly allowed him to act as a messenger when he was just 10 years old, by riding his bike between posts delivering urgent messages to commanders. It was both frightening and exhilarating to think he had a hand in defending his motherland and possibly changing history.
He wrote: “I was riding my bike home from school during an air raid. I ducked into a command post for shelter...The ‘all clear’ had not sounded but there was an urgent need to deliver a message to another command post. I volunteered and reluctantly they stuck a steel helmet on my head, strapped a message pouch around my waist and sent me on my way….I remember being somewhat scared but very proud of my being given such an important task.”
Mr. Dalton was born in Nuneaton in 1931 to the late Harry Dalton and Edna Millard Dalton. He moved to the United States during the 1960s, settling first in Connecticut and later in Syracuse, New York. It was there he met Joyce, and her six children from a previous marriage. Joyce often spoke of the thrill of their first date, when Barry took her up in his plane, her first ride in an airplane, and they soared over the skies of Upstate New York. The couple married in 1977 and soon moved to California.
Barry worked as an engineer for several companies over the years, including Rollway Bearing Co. where he became Chief Engineer. He also gained notoriety for his work in helping develop the Concorde high-speed jet and engineering a key element of the NASA space shuttle Challenger.
In California, Barry and Joyce lived in many places including Mariposa near Yosemite, where they built their dream home on five acres of wild countryside.
In 1995, the couple left California and settled in Carrollton, where Barry founded Robert Dalton Realty, selling and managing properties for many years. The couple lived in Carrollton for the rest of their lives.
Mr. Dalton is survived by his brother, John, six step-children, seven step-grandchildren and two nieces and a nephew.
Barry will be fondly remembered for his charisma, charm, bawdy wit – and for his carefully waxed “walrus” moustache.
He never lost his proper British accent, a distinctive voice amid the Southern accents common to his adopted home.
Barry loved fish-‘n-chips at the pub, World War II documentaries, a noontime beer, Glenlivet Scotch, Downton Abbey, Beethoven, bacon fat, airplanes, trains, boats and parades.
But most of all he loved Joyce, “Honey,” his artistic, loving wife of 45 years whose death broke his heart. He only waited six months to join her. They are together now, for eternity in heaven.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Visitation is at 2 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., with Pastor Luke Pollock officiating. The family invites you to join them following the service as they enjoy Bangers & Beer and toast Barry in a traditional British Pub Setting. The reception will be held at Martin & Hightower’s Care Center, located on their premises.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
