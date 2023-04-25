Robert Barry Dalton

Robert Barry Dalton, longtime resident of Carrollton, Ga, loving husband of the late Joyce June Dalton, stepfather and step-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2023. He was 92.

Mr. Dalton, better known as ‘Barry,’ or ‘Bear’ – ‘Papa Bear’ and ‘Grandpa Barry’ to little ones – had an abiding love of family and a deepening devotion to his Christian faith and prayer.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Dalton, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 27
Visitation
Thursday, April 27, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 27
Funeral
Thursday, April 27, 2023
3:00PM-4:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
Apr 27
Reception
Thursday, April 27, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Martin & Hightower Family Care Center
108 Central High Rd
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Reception begins.

Trending Videos