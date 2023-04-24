Robert Barry Dalton

Robert Barry Dalton, age 92, a longtime resident of Carrollton, Ga, who served as the Senior Vice Chairman of the Carroll County Republican Party, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was the son of the late Harry Dalton and the late Edna Millard Dalton of Nuneaton, England. Mr. Dalton joins his beloved wife of 45 years, the late Joyce June Dalton, in eternal life together.

The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Visitation is at 2 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., with Pastor Luke Pollock officiating. The family invites you to join them following the service as they enjoy Bangers & Beer and toast Barry in a traditional British Pub Setting. The reception will be held at Martin & Hightower’s Care Center, located on their premises.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Dalton, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 27
Visitation
Thursday, April 27, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 27
Funeral
Thursday, April 27, 2023
3:00PM-4:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
Apr 27
Reception
Thursday, April 27, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Martin & Hightower Family Care Center
108 Central High Rd
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Reception begins.

Trending Videos