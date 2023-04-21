Robert Barry Dalton, age 92, a longtime resident of Carrollton, Ga, who served as the Senior Vice Chairman of the Carroll County Republican Party, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was the son of the late Harry Dalton and the late Edna Millard Dalton of Nuneaton, England. Mr. Dalton joins his beloved wife of 45 years, the late Joyce June Dalton, in eternal life together.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Visitation is at 2 p.m.. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., with Pastor Luke Pollock officiating. The family invites you to join them following the service as they enjoy Bangers & Beer and toast Barry in a traditional British Pub Setting. The reception will be held at Martin & Hightower’s Care Center, located on their premises.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.