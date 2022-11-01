Redshirt freshman running back Ashaud Roberson was named the Gulf South Conference's Freshman of the Week on Monday morning after a solid performance in the Wolves' win over Shorter last weekend.
Roberson, a native of Richmond Hill, Georgia, ran for a career-high 80 yards on seven carries, averaging 11.4 yards per carry against the Hawks. He also rattled off his longest run of the season and his career, a 26-yard jaunt that set up UWG's final touchdown of the game.
