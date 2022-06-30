Ms. Robbie Weems, 71, of Atlanta, Ga. died on June 23, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday July 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Viewing will be Thursday June 30, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

