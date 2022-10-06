Robbie Swint, 68, of Temple, died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Celebration of life services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 348 Frashier Road, Carrollton with Pastor Tallas Walker as eulogist. Entombment will follow at West GA Memorial Park.

