Robbie Swint, 68, of Temple, died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Celebration of life services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 348 Frashier Road, Carrollton with Pastor Tallas Walker as eulogist. Entombment will follow at West GA Memorial Park.
Viewing will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 3-6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
