Robbie Smith

Robbie Dewey Smith, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on March 26, 1947, in Carrollton, to the late-Dewey M. Smith and -Mary Helen Hamrick Smith.
Robbie lived in the Atlanta area growing up. However, even as a child he considered Carrollton as his home. He would take the bus to Carrollton on the weekends to stay with his beloved Aunt Velma. Upon graduating high school he made his move to Carrollton where he lived until his death.
Robbie graduated from West Georgia College with a history degree. Upon graduation he taught school for a short period and discovered quickly that was not his calling. In the 1970s, he was hired by his friend Ed Parmer as the assistant administrator at Villa Rica City Hospital. He later worked at Temple Wood Products before returning to V.R.C.H. He knew in his heart the hospital was where God meant for him to be. In 1980, he became the administrator at Higgins General Hospital in Bremen and remained there until his retirement in 2007. During his 27 year tenure there he made many friends and gained the respect of his employees, the community and the doctors he recruited to Bremen. He also worked diligently to see that Haralson County retained a local hospital and was successful in seeing that the Tanner Medical System purchased the hospital ensuring a facility would remain in Bremen. He also oversaw the construction of the hospital that allowed TMC to add many needed services. He and his family were proud of his accomplishments.
Robbie was a mild-mannered man like his daddy. He handled any situation that might arise with a calm demeanor. That is one of the ways he earned respect from those around him.
On Sept. 24, 1982, he married the love of his life, Karen Hunter. In 1983 they moved to Wayside Road. This was actually what Robbie referred to as “God’s Country.” Growing up he would visit his best friend Barry Williams on Wayside Road and always said he would one day live there. Through the years, Robbie and Karen enjoyed camping. That was by far his favorite hobby. He hunted for years and loved playing golf. Robbie and Karen enjoyed traveling after his retirement until Lewy body dementia forced them to stop.
Robbie was active in the Bremen Rotary Club, he volunteered with Tanner Auxiliary and held the position of Chairman of The Board with the Carroll County Soup Kitchen. He was a also member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Robbie is survived by his wife, Karen Hunter Smith, daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Henry McBrayer, daughter, Amanda Smith, granddaughter Brandi (Ian) Lyle, grandson, Justice Smith, great-grandchildren, Charlie and Reid Lyle, and brother-in-law, Richie Hunter (Cedartown). Extended family David, Melissa, Scott and Andrew Porubiansky, and Barry and Wanda Williams, all of Carrollton.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Allen, Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett, and Mr. David Porubiansky officiating. Music will be rendered by Rev. Mark Whitham. The body will be placed in state at the church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Midway Macedonia Church Cemetery. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Scott Porubiansky, Andrew Porubiansky, Lee Griffin, Ian Lyle, Pat Upchurch, and Rick Hill. Members of Tanner Auxiliary will be seated honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emory Brain Research, Emory University at 1762 Clifton Road NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, Georgia.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
