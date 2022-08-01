Robbie A. “Bob” Merrell, 89, of Roopville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Robbie A. “Bob” Merrell, 89, of Roopville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022.
He was born on July 15, 1933, in Roopville, the son of the late Robbie Alexander Merrell Sr. and the late Marie Pettey Merrell.
He graduated from the University of Georgia and worked in the Insurance Profession for many years. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army and served the citizens of his hometown of Roopville, as Mayor for 42 years.
He was a member of The American Legion Post 143, and Mensa International. Bob was instrumental in acquiring and refitting the first firetruck, organizing the Roopville Area Volunteer Fire Department, and served as Volunteer Chief.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Retta Roundtree Merrell.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Phil Cantrell and Nancy and Michael Moore; brother and sister-in-law, Charles &and Linda Merrell; and his first wife, Rebecca Dean Fordyce.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. from Roopville City Cemetery with Larry Johnson officiating.
The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers: Michael Moore, Phil Cantrell, Emanuel Reid, Chris Bell, Ray North and Brandon McLendon. Current and former Mayors of Roopville, City Council members, and staff will be seated as honorary pallbearers.Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #143.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Bob’s name to one of the following:
The American Legion, https://mylegion.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Donate#legion-org; or Carroll County Humane Society, https://www.carrollcountyhumane.org/donate/.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Carrollton Manor for all the care and compassion they provided.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
