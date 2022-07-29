Robbie A. “Bob” Merrell, 89, of Roopville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 6:41 pm
Robbie A. “Bob” Merrell, 89, of Roopville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022.
He was born on July 15, 1933, in Roopville, the son of the late Robbie Alexander Merrell Sr. and the late Marie Pettey Merrell.
He graduated from the University of Georgia and worked in the Insurance Profession for many years. Bob served his country in the United States Army and served the citizens of his hometown of Roopville, Georgia as Mayor for 42 years.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Retta Roundtree Merrell.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Phil Cantrell and Nancy and Michael Moore; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Linda Merrell; and his first wife, Rebecca Dean Fordyce.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced in the coming days by Martin & Hightower Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Carrollton Manor for all of the care and compassion they provided.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
