Law enforcement officers don't always round up suspects -- sometimes, in Carroll County, they have to round up cattle.
Sheriff's deputies are often called out to the rural parts of the county when cattle or other livestock stage a break-out. And while they are exploring the greener pastures beyond their own, the animals sometimes wander out into public roads.
“I would say these complaints happen about a few times a month,” said Communication Director Ashley Hulsey. “In fact, I took an animal complaint call yesterday, and had a few calls earlier this morning.”
Livestock running at large can be a major problem. According to Hulsey, the biggest concern with this group of roaming cattle is traffic. Cows are known to spend their time grazing, therefore, it takes a lot of time and people to remove them from county roadways.
“Once the owners are identified, they typically assist in the retrieval,” said Hulsey. “If not, sometimes it takes multiple deputies to corral the animals and get them back to their respective areas.”
Hulsey stated that if someone spots non-pasturized livestock, the first thing to do is contact local authorities so that they can get the situation taken care of.
“If you happen to see cattle on the road, contact 911 -- or the owner if you know who the livestock belongs to,” said Hulsey. “If you don’t, we will always respond and do our best to get the situation under control.
“If the deputy can identify the address, that’s good, or sometimes [911 dispatchers] can identify an owner and some livestock owners in Carroll County. If not, sometimes we have to contact animal control to identify owners or help with the retrieval.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.