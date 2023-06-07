Among the 16 contracts totaling $195.4 million that were recently awarded by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) are two projects that affect Carroll and neighboring counties.
All-Way Stop Control signage upgrades at various locations in Carroll County and nine other counties within the GDOT's District six area were awarded to Peek Pavement Marking, Inc. of Columbus, Ga. which submitted a low bid of $537,831.29. A completion date of April 30, 2024 was set for the installation of the new signage.
State maintained roads in Coweta, Heard and Troup counties that are travelled by many local citizens are also scheduled for the signage upgrades.
However, among the projects that were rejected at the GDOT meeting were 7.5 miles of resurfacing on US27/SR1 beginning in LaGrange and extending to the Heard County line.
The single largest investment included in the multiple projects announced by the GDOT is approximately $65 million that will fund the widening of 1.28 miles of US 80/SR 26 (Ogeechee Road) from I-516/SR 421 to Victory Drive (CS 188) in Echols County. This project also includes construction of a bridge and approaches over CSX railroad.
According to the breakdown provided by the GDOT on its website, 61 percent of the $195 million approved in its funding allotments is for reconstruction and 32 percent for new bridge construction. The remainder went to resurfacing, safety and bridge rehabilitation.
Included in the bridge projects is construction of five bridges, including one on Tucker Road over Polecat Creek in Troup County.
Two percent, or approximately $2.3 million, of the awarded funds, are for safety projects, including signing and pavement marking upgrades in 29 counties and pedestrian crossing upgrades along part of the heavily travelled Beaver Ruin Road in Gwinnett County.
The remaining 1% is allotted for a bridge rehabilitation project, including painting, bridge deck overlay and joint replacements on two bridges along I-20 and six bridges over I-16 in Columbia, Laurens and Treutlen counties.
The April awards brought the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2023 that began July 1, 2020 to $1.66 billion. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, and locally administered projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.