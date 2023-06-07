Among the 16 contracts totaling $195.4 million that were recently awarded by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) are two projects that affect Carroll and neighboring counties.

All-Way Stop Control signage upgrades at various locations in Carroll County and nine other counties within the GDOT's District six area were awarded to Peek Pavement Marking, Inc. of Columbus, Ga. which submitted a low bid of $537,831.29. A completion date of April 30, 2024 was set for the installation of the new signage.