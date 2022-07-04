A Temple woman who fired shots in another car during a road rage incident has been indicted on multiple charges.
Brittney Griffith, 30, was indicted on 23 counts, including multiple aggravated assault charges, by a Douglas County grand jury. In all, the grand jury returned true bills of indictment on June 24 in 26 criminal cases.
Griffith allegedly fired a gun into another car May 1 around 4:40 p.m. on Interstate 20 eastbound near the Chapel Hill Road exit, according to the arrest warrant.
A bullet struck a teenager in the eye area, and she was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition. The teenager has since recovered.
The teenager was in the front passenger seat. Another teenager in the car was able to get a cellphone photo of Griffith.
The picture was posted to social media, and Douglasville Police received several calls identifying Griffith as the lady in the photo, according to a search warrant.
Around 11 p.m. on May 1, Griffith turned herself in at DPD headquarters.
Immediately after the incident, Griffith admitted in an interview with DPD detectives that she exited at Chapel Hill Road and went to have a pedicure before she tossed the gun in the Chattahoochee River along Interstate 20.
Griffin also faces child cruelty charges because she had her three children in the backseat during the incident, according to the search warrant.
Griffith remains in jail after Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp denied bond.
Other indictments
• Daryl Mote, aggravated assault
• Steven Weese, criminal attempt to commit a felony
• Nafees Hassan, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Dekarey Henderson, criminal damage to property
• Michael Skinner, possession of meth
• Christopher Flores, possession of cocaine
• Brittney Griffith, criminal attempt to commit malice murder
• Christie Kincaid, possession of a controlled substance
• Barnard James, aggravated battery
• Michael Johnson, aggravated assault
• Christopher Jamison
• Josafat Alvarez, cruelty to children
• Christopher Floyd, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
• James Ashton, criminal damage to property
• Julissa Rosales, terroristic threats
• Anthony Tuck, interference with government property
• Richard Brown and Devario Cooper, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution
• Maleek Norris, possession of a controlled substance
• James Thompson, possession of marijuana
• Shanteria Strozier, criminal damage to property
• Zachery Uzzle, burglary in the second degree
• Brandon Fitch, burglary in the second degree
• John Caudle, sale of meth
• Anthony Cooper, Davaris Gray, Charles Robinson, Jonathan Sanchez, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution
• Joshua Brown, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Aaliyah Arellano and Agustin Zavalza, trafficking meth or amphetamine
