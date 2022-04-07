A stellar performance from Melita-Marie Roachford at the Inaugural UWG Legends Invitational garnered the attention of the Gulf South Conference, as Roachford was named the Field Athlete of the Week by the conference on Wednesday.
Roachford scored 19 points for the Wolves in a meet where UWG dominated the competition, winning by more than 100 points. She won the hammer throw with a toss of 45.25m on her third attempt, bringing in 10 points for the tally. She scored four points in the shot put with a throw of 12.18m and put up five more points with a fourth-place finish in the discus with a throw of 40.08m.
Her shot put distance was the third-best in the Gulf South Conference thus far on the season only to UWG’s own Brandi Boddy and Shakira Ardister from Shorter. Her discus throw is the second-best in the GSC this season and she already has the best hammer throw in the league thus far on the year.
Roachford and the Wolves have a three-week hiatus before heading to Georgia Tech on April 22-23 for the final regular season meet before the Gulf South Conference Championships in Clinton, MS on May 5-7.
