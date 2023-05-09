Central High's Rivers awarded Harman Scholarship

Central High School senior Samuel Rivers (center) was recently named 2023 recipient of the W.S. Harman Scholarship. He is pictured with (left to right) CHS agriculture teacher Stanley Clarke, Chuck Harman, Cherri Harman LeBlanc, and Central High Principal Kelly Edwards.

Central High School senior Samuel Rivers nas been awarded the W.S. Harman Scholarship for 2023. Presented by Chuck Harman and Cherri Harman LeBlanc, the award is named for W.S. Harman, one of Central High School’s first agriculture teachers when the school first opened.

Harman's passion for agriculture education is the legacy his family continues to share with students through the scholarship created in his name. The Central High School Agriculture Department is named for and dedicated in honor of W.S. Harman and Chuck Joiner.

