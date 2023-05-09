Central High School senior Samuel Rivers nas been awarded the W.S. Harman Scholarship for 2023. Presented by Chuck Harman and Cherri Harman LeBlanc, the award is named for W.S. Harman, one of Central High School’s first agriculture teachers when the school first opened.
Harman's passion for agriculture education is the legacy his family continues to share with students through the scholarship created in his name. The Central High School Agriculture Department is named for and dedicated in honor of W.S. Harman and Chuck Joiner.
Harman was born in Carroll County in 1934. After earning his degree from the University of Georgia, he embarked on a 35-year career in education. He was an agriculture teacher, principal of Central Primary School and assistant superintendent of Carroll County Schools. As assistant superintendent he oversaw human resources, construction, curriculum and maintenance operations.
However, Harman's greatest passion was serving as an agriculture teacher. The driving force in the development and construction of the vocational high school and Carroll County’s Agriculture Center, he hired the Young Farmers instructor, Chuck Joiner. Each year an FFA jacket is awarded to an FFA student in Joiner’s name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.