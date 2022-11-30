A pivotal rivalry matchup awaits the UWG women’s basketball team on Thursday night as the Wolves tangle with the Valdosta State Blazers for the 83rd time in program history.
It’s sure to be a tough test against a very formidable opponent on the road in a hostile environment for West Georgia (3-3, 2-1 GSC) and head coach Joanna Reitz.
“Valdosta is a tough team, and they play hard on both sides and they’ve got a lot of weapons offensively,” Reitz said of VSU’s squad. “It’ll be my first time in this rivalry, so I’m excited about it.”
Despite the challenge awaiting, the Wolves are focused on what they can control and improving after a tough, 79-49 loss to sixth-ranked Union last Saturday. West Georgia committed a season-high 26 turnovers in that loss.
“We’ve got to have better execution and be more disciplined on both sides of the ball,” said Reitz. “Valdosta State doesn’t make a lot of defensive mistakes, so we’ve got to execute our stuff and make our shots.”
The Blazers (4-2, 3-1 GSC) are the league’s second-best defense, allowing just 48.8 points per game in four Gulf South Conference matchups this season. VSU has won four straight games, including their most recent game, a 55-53 road victory over Mississippi College.
The Wolves will lean on a trio of scorers on Thursday as Stephanie Torres, Aliyah Washington, and Peace Okeke all average 9.5 points per game or better. Torres and Washington are tied for the team lead in scoring at 9.8 per contest, although Washington averages a team-high 12.7 points per game in UWG’s three league games.
Okeke has show herself an elite rebounder in the GSC and she enters Thursday’s game ranked third in the league at 9.5 rebounds per game, putting her 42nd in al of Division II in that category.
As for the Blazers, they can hurt you in a multitude of ways as well.
“They’ve got four players that are averaging close to double-figures if not in double figures, so any of those could go off for a big night,” Reitz added, “They’ve got fast guards that can get to the basket, they’ve got shooters, and some good post players.”
Tamiya Francis and Taylor Searcey lead VSU in scoring with 10.5 points per game, respectively. Kate Tanner is third on the team at 9.2 per game while Lili Long averages 8.2 per game.
“They move the ball well and execute their stuff well,” Reitz concluded. “They run a lot of the Princeton stuff just like Stanford ran. So, it’s nothing I haven’t seen before, but it’s a tough prep because there is a lot of different actions.”
West Georgia will be looking to snap a six-game losing skid to Valdosta State on Thursday night. Valdosta State leads the all-time series 47-35 including a 28-11 mark at The Complex.
Tip-time for Thursday’s contest is set for 6 p.m. from The Complex in Valdosta.
