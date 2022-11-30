Aliyah Washington

UWG women’s basketball is on the road for a rivalry contest against Valdosta State today. West Georgia will be looking to snap a six-game losing skid to Valdosta State.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

A pivotal rivalry matchup awaits the UWG women’s basketball team on Thursday night as the Wolves tangle with the Valdosta State Blazers for the 83rd time in program history.

It’s sure to be a tough test against a very formidable opponent on the road in a hostile environment for West Georgia (3-3, 2-1 GSC) and head coach Joanna Reitz.

